PM Narendra Modi shares snippets titled ‘Your Exam, Your Methods-Choose Your Own Style’ from Exam Warriors book

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared snippets titled ‘Your Exam, Your Methods-Choose Your Own Style’ from Exam Warriors book and urges students to share how they prepare for exams.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“In the book #ExamWarriors, one Matra is ‘Your Exam, Your Methods – Choose Your Own Style.’

As #ParikshaPeCharcha approaches, I urge you all to share how you prepare for exams including interesting experiences of the same. It will surely motivate our Exam Warriors.”