National

PM Narendra Modi shares snippets titled ‘Your Exam, Your Methods-Choose Your Own Style’ from Exam Warriors book

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has shared snippets titled ‘Your Exam, Your Methods-Choose Your Own Style’ from Exam Warriors book and urges students to share how they prepare for exams.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“In the book #ExamWarriors, one Matra is ‘Your Exam, Your Methods – Choose Your Own Style.’

As  #ParikshaPeCharcha approaches, I urge you all to share how you prepare for exams including interesting experiences of the same. It will surely motivate our Exam Warriors.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.