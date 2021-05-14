PM Narendra Modi releases 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi released 8th instalment of financial benefit of Rs 2,06,67,75,66,000 to 9,50,67,601 beneficiary farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today via video conferencing. Prime Minister also interacted with farmer beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister was also present on the occasion.

While interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing, Prime Minister appreciated Arvind from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for providing training to young farmers of his region on organic farming and new farming techniques. He lauded Patrick from Car Nicobar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for doing large-scale organic farming. He praised the efforts taken by N Vennurama from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for guiding more than 170 adivasi farmers of her region. PM appreciated Revistar from Meghalaya for producing spices like Ginger powder, turmeric, cinnamon, etc in the hilly areas of Meghalaya. He also interacted with Khurshid Ahmed from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir who cultivates vegetables like capsicum, green chillies and cucumber organically.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said for the first time, the farmers of West Bengal would be getting the benefit of this scheme. He lauded the efforts of the farmers who have made record produce in food grains and horticulture amidst the difficulties during this pandemic. He said Government is also setting new records in procurement at MSP every year. Paddy procurement at MSP had set new records and now wheat procurement at MSP is also setting new records. He added that so far this year, about 10 percent more wheat has been procured at MSP, compared to last year. So far, about Rs. 58,000 crores for wheat procurement has reached the farmers’ account directly.

Prime Minister remarked that the Government is constantly trying to provide new solutions and new options in farming. Promoting organic farming is also one of such effort. Organic farming delivers more profit and is now being practiced across the nation by young farmers. He said that now organic farming is being practised on both banks of Ganga and within a radius of about 5 kilometers, so that the Ganga remains clean.

Prime Minister stressed that during this COVID-19 pandemic, Kisan Credit Card’s deadline has been extended and instalments can now be renewed by 30 June. He said more than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards have been issued in recent years.

Prime Minister said that this once in a century pandemic is challenging the world, as it is an invisible enemy in front of us. He said the Government is fighting COVID-19 with all its might and ensuring that every government department is working day & night to ease the pain of the nation.

Prime Minister remarked that Central Government and all the State Governments together, are making continuous efforts to enable more and more countrymen to get vaccinated at a rapid pace. He said so far, around 18 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country. Free vaccination is being done in government hospitals across the country. Prime Minister urged everyone to register for the vaccine when their turn comes and ensure covid appropriate behaviour at all times. He added that this vaccine is an important means of protection against corona and will reduce the risk of serious illness.

Prime Minister said Armed forces are working with full strength to ensure oxygen supply in these tough times. Railways are also running oxygen express trains. The pharma sector of the country is manufacturing and delivering medicines at a large scale. He requested the State Governments to ensure strict laws to counter black marketing of medicines and medical supplies.

Prime Minister remarked that India is not a nation that loses hope in tough times and hoped that this challenge would be overcome with strength & dedication. He warned about the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas as well and urged the village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation in their respective areas.