PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 27,000 crore in Jagdalpur, Bastar, Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 27,000 crore in Jagdalpur, Bastar, Chhattisgarh today. The projects include the dedication of NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district worth more than Rs 23,800 crores along with multiple railway and road sector projects. He also flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the dream of a Viksit Bharat will come to fruition only when every state, every district and every village of the country becomes developed. He said that the projects of today worth about 27,000 crores have been initiated to accomplish these resolutions and congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh for the development projects. The Prime Minister said for Viksit Bharat Physical, social and digital infrastructure should be as per the needs of the future. He informed that this year’s outlay for infrastructure is 10 lakh crore, a six-fold increase.

Highlighting the importance of steel in the projects of rail, road, airport, power projects, transportation, homes for the poor, and educational and healthcare institutions, the Prime Minister said that the government has taken numerous steps to make the nation self-reliant in steel production in the last 9 years. “Chhattisgarh is reaping the benefits of being a large steel-producing state”, the Prime Minister emphasized as he underlined the inauguration of one of the most modern steel plants in Nagarnar today. He said that the steel produced in this plant will give new energy to the automobile, engineering and defence manufacturing sectors of the nation. “The steel produced in Bastar will strengthen the armed forces along with boosting defence exports”, Shri Modi said. He underlined that the steel plant will provide employment opportunities to approximately 50,000 youth from Bastar and nearby regions. “The new steel plant will give new momentum to the prioritization of development of aspirational districts like Bastar by the Central Government”, he added.

Referring to the Central government’s focus on connectivity, the Prime Minister mentioned the economic corridor and modern highways in Chhattisgarh. He also informed that as compared to 2014, railways budget of Chhattisgarh has been increased by about 20 times. He said Taroki is getting the gift of a new railway line after so many years of independence. A new DEMU train has connected Taroki on the railway map of the country which will make it easier to travel to the capital Raipur. The rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewada will reduce logistics costs and lead to ease of travel.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Chhattisgarh has completed the work of 100% electrification of railway tracks. Vande Bharat Train is also operating in the state. “More than 30 stations of Chattisgarh are being upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station Yojana. Of which the foundation stone for redevelopment of 7 stations has already been done. Along with Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg station, today Jagdalpur station has been added to this list”, the Prime Minister said. “In the coming days, Jagdalpur station will become the main center of the city and passenger facilities here will be upgraded. In the last nine years, free Wi-Fi facility has been provided at more than 120 stations in the state”, he added.

“The government is making all possible efforts to make life easier for the people of Chhattisgarh”, Shri Modi said as he noted that the projects of today will further the pace of development, create new employment opportunities and encourage new industries in the state. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister assured that the government will continue its support to the development journey of Chhattisgarh and the state will play its role in changing the fate of the nation. He thanked the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan for representing the state on the occasion and being thoughtful about the state’s development.

Governor of Chhattisgarh, Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, and Member of Parliament, Shri Mohan Mandavi were present on the occasion among others.

Background

In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crores, the steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel. NMDC Steel Ltd’s Steel Plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries. It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socioeconomic development of the region.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving rail infrastructure all across the country, the laying of foundation stone and dedication to the nation of multiple rail projects were done during the programme. The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a new rail line between Antagarh & Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewada. He laid the foundation stone of the Boridand – Surajpur rail line doubling project and the redevelopment of Jagdalpur Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Prime Minister also flagged off the Taroki – Raipur DEMU Train Service. These rail projects will improve connectivity in the tribal regions of the state. The improved rail infrastructure and the new train service will benefit the local people and help in the economic development of the region.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation, a road upgradation project from ‘Kunkuri to Chhattisgarh – Jharkhand Border section’ of National Highway – 43. The new road will improve road connectivity, benefiting the people of the region.