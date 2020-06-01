PM Narendra Modi Launches CHAMPIONS: Technology Platform to empower MSMEs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the technology platform CHAMPIONS which stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength.

As the name suggests,the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and handholding.It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

This ICT based system is set up to help the MSMEs in present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

Detailed objectives of CHAMPIONS:

Grievance Redressal: To resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labor, regulatory permissions etc particularly in the Covid created difficult situation;

To help them capture new opportunities: including manufacturing of medical equipments and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc and supply them in National and International markets;

To identify and encourage the sparks: i.e. the potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

It is a technology packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on real time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms.The entire ICT architecture is created in house with the help of NIC in no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure is created in one of ministry’s dumping rooms in a record time.

As part of the system a network of control rooms is created in a Hub & Spoke Model. The Hub is situated in New Delhi in the Secretary MSME’s office. The spokes are in the States in various offices and institutions of MSME Ministry. As of now, 66 state level control rooms are createdand made functional. They are connected through video conference also in addition to the portal of Champions. A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issue to the officers and staff have been deployed and training has been conducted for them.

On this occasion, Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadakari was also present.

