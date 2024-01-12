PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Ratnam Mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) in SEEPZ Mumbai for gem & jewellery Industry

Today signifies a momentous occasion as the esteemed Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the commencement of the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC at the SEEPZ SEZ in Mumbai in virtual mode (remotely). This momentous event is a testament to the Government’s commitment to driving innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement.

Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC is a Socio-economic project promoted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GJEPC India and SEEPZ SEZ authority to drive exports from the country.

This project aims at creating a world-class infrastructure for promoting the inherent skills of the gems & jewellery manufacturing industry. The Mega Common Facilitation Centre provides a supportive and collaborative environment for entrepreneurs, MSMEs and small businesses to grow and thrive.

Bharat Ratnam CFC will house the cutting-edge equipment, including a 3D Metal printer. It will also provide training and skilling for artisans, including specially abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in the gem and jewellery trade and will also help the domestic manufacturing.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Salute to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for steering a remarkable era of development across all sectors. His visionary strides towards shaping a Viksit Bharat are not only evident in ground breaking policy reforms, but also in the development of infrastructure that promises to redefine the business landscape.

On behalf of the Indian gem and jewellery community, I extend heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for his forward-thinking approach. The government’s steadfast support, exemplified by the establishment of the Mega CFC Bharat Ratnam in SEEPZ, Mumbai, lays a robust foundation for the industry’s future growth. Mega CFC is integral to the industry’s plan to double the SEZ export target from $7 billion to $15 billion, unlocking the untapped potential of around $30 billion.

“The Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC was conceptualised by GJEPC. The feasibility study and project report was done through National Productivity Council by GJEPC. The Project report was adopted by MoC and funded through SEEPZ. The implementation of the project was done under a Mega CFC Committee nominated by GJEPC along with SEEPZ Authority. GJEPC has signed an MoU to run and operate the Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC.”

The Mega CFC shines as a symbol of innovation, featuring cutting-edge technologies certified for carbon neutrality. It houses a dedicated Research & Development Centre, a Training & Skilling School for inclusive education, and versatile facilities for exhibitions and events.

“The Prime Minister’s commitment to this transformative vision is nothing short of inspiring, and we eagerly anticipate the flourishing journey that lies ahead for the gem and jewellery sector, driven by this visionary leadership. GJEPC will collaborate with SEEPZ and Government of India to transform the Gem and Jewellery industry,” Shah added.

Vipul further added, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of National Youth Day, dedicated to commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, we seize the perfect moment to unveil Mega CFC, a monumental initiative poised to serve as a guiding light of inspiration for the youth and the forthcoming generation of professionals, directing them towards excellence in this industry.”

Rajesh Kumar Mishra, IRS Zonal Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ said, “I express by heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri Narendra Modi for initiating the step to transform the SEZs, which he has successfully started from SEEPZ Mumbai. This essential renovation and upgrade were timely necessities which will further boost gem and jewellery exports from our country. And the best part is Mega CFC facilities will be made available at a reasonable rate not only to SEEPZ-SEZ units but also to factories outside the zone which will improve the output in terms of quality, productivity and yield of the finished jewellery.”

P. S. Chauhan. IRS, Joint Development Commissioner, SEEPZ-SEZ, said,“After the Bhoomi Poojan on September 1st, 2022, the construction of the Mega CFC was completed within an astonishing 14-month period! This achievement illustrates the collaboration between the Government, GJEPC, and SEEPZ for their collective efforts in completing this project in record time. I firmly believe this marks just the beginning, and we can anticipate more such transformative projects supported by the government to reshape the landscape of SEEPZ.”

Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, stated, “We are honoured and thrilled to witness the momentous occasion of the Honourable Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for NEST 1 and Bharat Ratnam at SEEPZ SEZ. The Gem & Jewellery sector comprises a maximum of MSMEs (Jewellery manufacturers and retailers) who have affordability constraints for the modern technology, research & development and skilled manpower. Mega CFC bridges this gap to maintain the competitiveness through the latest in 3-Ts (Technology, Techniques and Training) from across the globe at a single facilitation centre.”

“Bharat Ratnam is poised to become a game-changer, shaping the future of the industry providing a conducive environment for cutting-edge technology . Mega CFC provides and enables a smooth ‘ALL THINGS JEWELRY’ experience as whole, while facilitating various technical services involved in the jewelry making process under one roof”, added Mr. Bhansali

The company culture, innovative combination of services, state-of-the-art equipment, in-house talents and positive customer experience journey fosters customer loyalty making Mega CFC way unique.

Colin Shah, Head – Working Group, Bharat Ratnam, Mega CFC, commented, “Thanks to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Piyush Goyal, for the backing this mega project. With their robust support, we are transforming the landscape by democratising access to cutting-edge technology. This will empower every individual to engage in jewellery manufacturing at the highest level. This 360-degree service model is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, connect them with global customers, and provide continuous learning through seminars.”

Bharat Ratnam is a well-structured layout, with the first three floors housing advanced technologies; the fourth floor is dedicated to training workers, with a special focus on creating opportunities for deaf and mute workers through partnerships with local NGOs. The fifth floor will be a hub for buyer-seller meets, fostering global connections, and the sixth floor will serve as a Convention Center for symposiums throughout the year, providing entrepreneurs with access to valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.

Cutting Edge Technical Services At Bharat Ratnam – Mega Common Facility Centre: