NITI Aayog & WFP launch Compendium of Inspiring Stories on Millets Mainstreaming in India, Asian and African countries

A compendium of field stories showcasing experiences from Asian and African countries, including India, was launched today in New Delhi.

The launch marks the fruition of the Mapping and Exchange of the Good Practices (MEGP) Initiative for Millets Mainstreaming in Asia and Africa, which started in July 2022 under collaboration between NITI Aayog and the World Food Programme (WFP).

“India has successfully promoted millets for climate resilience, food security, and small farmers’ livelihoods, particularly women, during the International Year of Millets 2023. These stories on millet mainstreaming will inspire practitioners and institutions to learn from the diverse good practices brought together,” said Shri Suman Bery, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

“Millets must be made more fashionable or popular as they have health benefits, especially for lifestyle-related choices,” he added.

“Collaboration through expert deployment, knowledge transfer, policy dialogue, and study visits to strengthen the food security of small farmers is an important strategy for WFP in India. The compendium includes inspiring case stories to help countries learn and invest in traditional climate resilient crops such as millet,” underlined Ms. Elisabeth Faure, Country Director, WFP in India.

Dr. Neelam Patel, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog, while welcoming the dignitaries, highlighted that the compendium would help scale up the best practices worldwide.

The compendium is expected to act as a reference for integrating millet into mainstream food systems, offering insights for making informed decisions and exchange through South-South Cooperation and policy dialogues.

Promotion of millets as a staple food, dietary diversification through millets and focused increase in investments and productivity are some of the areas that come across as common strands in the open discussion.

Also present at the launch and discussion were Ms. Pradnya Paithankar, Head of Unit- Climate Change, Resilient Food Systems and DRR, WFP, Dr. Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor, Nauni, HP, Shri Sanjay Aggarwal, Assistant Director General, ICRISAT Chef Manjit Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Dr. Saloni Bhutani, Former Young Professional, NITI Aayog.

The event was virtually attended by representatives from State Govts, ICAR – ATARIs, Central and State Agricultural Universities, Embassies and UN agencies.