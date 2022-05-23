PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Tokyo today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora,” PM Modi tweeted in both Japanese and English. He will have interactions with business leaders as well as business CEOs in a one-to-one format.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo to participate in the QUAD Summit, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

“Har Har Modi”, “Modi Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.