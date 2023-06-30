Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Putin informed PM about the recent developments in Russia. While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy: Prime Minister’s Office
