Odisha 5T secretary visits 2nd Day, reviewed several projects in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Acting on instruction from state chief minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T secretary cum PS to chief minister Mr V K Pandian in his second-day visits reviewed several ongoing projects and inspected project sites for field verification on Friday.

Reached Jagatsinghpur around 8 AM on Friday the 5T secretary visited the district headquarters hospital here and inspected projects underway in Ama Hospital Yojana, new outdoor and indoor buildings and child maternity wards were visited 5T secretary, he instructed authority to finish the work under the time stipulation under the contract.

Then he moved to Maa Sarala Temple in Kanakpur under Tirtol block and held discussions with temple management, servitors, and district administration officials with regard to Rs 42 crore developmental works under progress. 5T secretary emphasized more land acquisition for building an alternate road connecting to the temple. Then he visited Gorekhanath Pitha in Kerekera village under Raghunathpur block and held a talk with temple management for its developmental works.

Pandian made his way to Bayana Grama located in Jaipur village where he held a meeting with women and enquired about their difficulties. He also inspected the under-construction bridge across river Mahanadi at Katikata village and reviewed its pace of work and directed to complete it within time bound agreement.

5T secretary then visited Dhyanakuda Pancha Sakha Pitha in Biridi block and discussed with temple management its development and making it a tourist spot. He also interacted with Mission Shakti women and locals and received the grievances and assured timely redressal of their complaints then he returned back to Bhubaneswar completing his second leg of a visit to Jagatsinghpur district.

5T secretary was accompanied by spots and youth affairs secretary R Vineel Krishna, collector Parul Patwari, SP. Rahul PR and other district administration officials and engineers.