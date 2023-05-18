Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi flags off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah . The train will cover 500 kms distance and pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal.

The train will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region. Regular run of the Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence from May 20. Official sources said, the train will run six days a week. The train will depart Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm and in the return direction, it will depart Puri at 1.50 pm and arrive at Howrah at 8.30 pm.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing world class experience to the rail passengers.