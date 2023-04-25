PM Narendra Modi flags off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, Kerala

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station today. Upon arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister inspected the Thiruvananthapuram – Kasargod Vande Bharat Express and also interacted with children as well as with the train’s crew.

The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express, which will enhance connectivity from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and the Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw.