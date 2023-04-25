India registers 6,660 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The country has registered a total of six thousand 660 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, a total of nine thousand 213 people have been recovered from COVID-19 during the same period.

The Ministry said, currently there are 63 thousand 380 active COVID cases in the country and the recovery rate currently stands at 98.67 per cent. It said, over 220 crore 66 lakh vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.