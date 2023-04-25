Toyota Innova HyCross wins ‘Car Of The Year’ & ‘Hybrid Of The Year’ awards at carandbike Awards 2023

Bangalore : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the Toyota Innova HyCross has been awarded the ‘Car Of The Year’ and ‘Hybrid Of The Year’ at the prestigious carandbike Award, held on April 20, 2023, at New Delhi. The car won both the awards for its powerful performance, glamour, toughness, comfort, safety, and advanced technology meeting varied aspirations of Indian customers.

The carandbike Awards are highly respected in the Indian automotive industry for the past 18 years. As pioneers in their field, these awards have introduced several categories and segments to acknowledge the best performers in the industry since their inception.

Commenting on this accolade Mr Atul Stood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are honoured to receive both the awards for the Toyota Innova HyCross. These awards are a recognition of Toyota’s commitment to promote sustainable mobility through innovation, advanced technology including Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles . Over the years, Innova has been a preferred choice by our customers and with the introduction of the HyCross, it has been our endeavour to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers. We are delighted that the HyCross has been well-received by our patrons and we will continue to provide them with safe, comfortable, and luxurious driving experiences, through our vehicles.”

All New Innova HyCross is powered by 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine on a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift delivering a max power output of 137 kW (183.7 HP), providing rapid acceleration and best in segment fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl^. The vehicle also comes with the option of a TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades delivering an output of 129 kW (171.6 HP) and offering class leading fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl^.

All New Innova Hycross is also loaded with several first in segment features including Paddle shift, Powered Ottoman 2nd row seats, Front Ventilated seats, Air conditioner (Dual zone – front and rear zone), Rear Retractable Sunshade, Electrochromic Inner Rear View Mirror (EC IRVM), Power Back Door, Dual Function, Daytime Running Light (DRL) and also the TOYOTA SAFETY SENSETM (TSS)** which is introduced first time in India for Toyota vehicles to further enhance safety and provide peace of mind to all customers.

Available in Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and an exciting new color Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, interiors of the All New Innova HyCross come in Black with two new colors Chestnut with Black and Dark Chestnut, giving an advanced and premium impression.

All New Innova HyCross offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.

The Toyota Innova HyCross has also won the ‘MPV Of the Year’ award at Autocar Awards held on 23rd February 2023 in Mumbai. The Toyota Innova HyCross’s success is a testament to Toyota’s commitment to providing advanced cars thereby delighting our customers’ and giving a boost to sustainable mobility.