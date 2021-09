New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station for being Fully Powered by Solar Energy.

In a reply to a tweet by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister said;

“Happy to see the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station show the way when it comes to solar energy.”