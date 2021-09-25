PM Narendra Modi congratulates those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits.

Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation’s journey.

To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting.

At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do.”