India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 84.89 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 71,04,051 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 84.89 Cr (84,89,29,160) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 82,99,312 sessions.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
HCWs
1st Dose
1,03,70,844
2nd Dose
88,15,174
FLWs
1st Dose
1,83,48,481
2nd Dose
1,47,62,466
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
34,40,24,505
2nd Dose
7,10,15,322
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
15,53,09,749
2nd Dose
7,28,88,465
Over 60 years
1st Dose
9,91,21,295
2nd Dose
5,42,72,859
Total
84,89,29,160
The recovery of 28,046 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,28,76,319.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.78%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.
Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 90 consecutive days now.
29,616 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of
15,92,421 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.16 Cr (56,16,61,383) cumulative tests.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.99% remains less than 3% for the last 92 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.86%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 26 days and below 5% for 109 consecutive days now.