PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to the people of Kongthong for special tune in his honour for promoting village tourism

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the people of Kongthong for a special tune in his honour and in appreciation of Government of India’s efforts in promoting the village as a prime tourism destination.

In reply to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, the Prime Minister said;

“Grateful to the people of Kongthong for this kind gesture. The Government of India is fully committed to boosting the tourism potential of Meghalaya. And yes, have also been seen great pictures of the recent Cherry Blossom Festival in the state. Looks beautiful.”