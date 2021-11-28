PM Narendra Modi announces ex gratia from PMNRF for the victims of road accident in Nadia, West Bengal

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the road accident in Nadia, West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”