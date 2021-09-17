PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to President, VP and other world leaders for birthday wishes

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to the President, Vice President and other world leaders for birthday wishes.

In a reply to President, the Prime Minister said;

“माननीय राष्ट्रपति महोदय, आपके इस अनमोल शुभकामना संदेश के लिए हृदय से आभार।”

In a reply to Vice President, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for the thoughtful wishes.”

In a reply to President of Sri Lanka, the Prime Minister said;

“Thank you President @GotabayaR for the wishes.”