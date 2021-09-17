Ministry of Law and Justice launches Pan-India Special Campaign for Justice Delivery at doorstep

New Delhi : The Preamble to the Constitution of India recognises ‘Justice’ as the first deliverable to be secured for its citizens. The hallmark of a successful and vibrant democracy is that every citizen is not only guaranteed justice, but also that such justice is equitable. This obligates the State to create an environment where justice-delivery is looked upon not as a sovereign function but as a citizen-centric service. The global pandemic has made the role of Legal Aid Institutions more pronounced in mitigating the sufferings of people. With this perspective in mind, the Department of Justice and NALSA has undertaken a special pan-India campaign on 17th September 2021 to mainstream legal aid and to actualize the aspiration of access to justice for every citizen.

As the nation celebrates “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Department of Justice launched the “Ek Pahal /एक पहल” drive across the country from 17th September till 2nd October to encourage mass registration under Tele-Law. The medium of Tele Law effectively provides pre-litigation advice / consultation to beneficiaries by Panel Lawyers through a huge network covering 51,434 Common Service Centres in 50,000 Gram Panchayats in 633 districts across 34 States and UTs.

With registration login of 5480 beneficiaries this login drive registered 138% increase over daily average registration of beneficiaries. More than 25000 banners in regional languages were displayed at CSCs as कानूनी सलाह सहायक केंद्र |