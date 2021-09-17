Union Minister of Ayush inaugurates BUMS course of GUMC&H in Ganderbal in J&K

New Delhi : Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated today the 1st batch of BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery) course of the Government Unani Medical College & Hospital (GUMC&H) at Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. The event was also graced by Lieutenant Governor of UT J&K, Shri Manoj Sinha through virtual mode.

Earlier, Sonowal took part in a plantation drive of 71 medicinal plant saplings to commemorate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine in Srinagar.

Terming the inauguration of the BUMS course as historic moment for whole UT, the Union Minister said that institution will go a long way to promote the indigenous systems of medicine in the UT of J&K particularly the Unani System of Medicine in the Kashmir Division. He said that the Ayush Ministry is determined to provide basic healthcare services to the people of country.