PM Narendra Modi congratulates youth between 15-18 years of age for getting vaccinated

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated young Indians between 15-18 years of age who got Vaccinated today. The age category started getting vaccines today. The Prime Minister congratulated their parents also.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!”

The Prime Minister also retweeted the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s tweets in this regard.