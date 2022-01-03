PM Narendra Modi congratulates youth between 15-18 years of age for getting vaccinated

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated young Indians between 15-18 years of age who got Vaccinated today. The age category started getting vaccines today. The Prime Minister congratulated their parents also.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!”

The Prime Minister also retweeted the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s tweets in this regard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR