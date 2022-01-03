OERC approves Group Health Insurance Scheme for employees of all four Tata Power Discom JVs in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : All four Tata Power and Government of Odisha joint venture distribution companies (Discoms) in Odisha – TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPWODL), TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL), and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPNODL) – are now set to roll out Group Health Insurance Schemes for employees. This has become possible after the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) approved expenditure applications of the four Discoms to introduce employee group health insurance schemes keeping employee welfare in vision.

The new schemes will be offered as floater policies covering employees and their family members of up to a total of six members in a family including spouse, dependent parents or parent-in-laws with no cross-pairing, dependent children, fully dependent and unmarried/unemployed siblings. Depending on the grade of employees, annual health insurance coverage would remain in the range of Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh for a family per year.

Mr. Sanjay Banga, President TATA Power T & D, said, “The new health insurance cover for our employees in Odisha is designed not only to create a healthy work environment, but also to safeguard their family members against medical care expenses. We are extremely grateful to the OERC Chairman Shri U N Behera who granted approval for this vital employee welfare scheme.”