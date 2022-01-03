Nearly 40 lakhs COVID-19 Vaccine Doses administered between 15-18 age group

New Delhi : The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the all eligible population above 18 years of age started from 1st May 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from today for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated the youth who got vaccinated today and their parents. He also urged more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on administering nearly 40 lakhs COVID-19 Vaccine Doses between 15-18 age group on the 1st day of vaccination drive for adolescents.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 146.61 Crore (146,61,36,622) today. More than 90 lakh (90,47,637) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10388144 2nd Dose 9720868 FLWs 1st Dose 18386202 2nd Dose 16915931 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3955930 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 502914965 2nd Dose 338613321 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 195040377 2nd Dose 152367386 Over 60 years 1st Dose 121699275 2nd Dose 96134223 Cumulative 1st dose administered 852384893 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 613751729 Total 1466136622

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 3rd January, 2021 (353rd Day) HCWs 1st Dose 73 2nd Dose 2460 FLWs 1st Dose 282 2nd Dose 5876 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3955930 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1867031 2nd Dose 2106995 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 140507 2nd Dose 596921 Over 60 years 1st Dose 77007 2nd Dose 294555 1st Dose Administered in Total 6040830 2nd Dose Administered in Total 3006807 Total 9047637

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.