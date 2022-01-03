Nearly 40 lakhs COVID-19 Vaccine Doses administered between 15-18 age group

New Delhi : The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the all eligible population above 18 years of age started from 1st May 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from today for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi congratulated the youth who got vaccinated today and their parents. He also urged more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days.
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on administering nearly 40 lakhs COVID-19 Vaccine Doses between 15-18 age group on the 1st day of vaccination drive for adolescents.
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 146.61 Crore (146,61,36,622) today. More than 90 lakh (90,47,637) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|10388144
|2nd Dose
|9720868
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|18386202
|2nd Dose
|16915931
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|3955930
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|502914965
|2nd Dose
|338613321
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|195040377
|2nd Dose
|152367386
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|121699275
|2nd Dose
|96134223
|Cumulative 1st dose administered
|852384893
|Cumulative 2nd dose administered
|613751729
|Total
|1466136622
Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.