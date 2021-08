New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Yogesh Kathuniya for winning the Silver medal in men’s discus throw at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Outstanding performance by Yogesh Kathuniya. Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours. #Paralympics”