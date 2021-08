New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Devendra Jhajharia for winning the Silver medal in Javelin at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics”