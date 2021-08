New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Avani Lekhara for winning the Gold Medal in shooting at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”