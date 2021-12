New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of the Satsang Ashram, Deoghar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of the Satsang Ashram, Deoghar, will always be remembered for his selfless service to society. He was passionate about education, healthcare, social justice and empowerment. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all his devotees. Om Shanti.”