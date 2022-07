New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences after the demise of noted Assamese writer Shri Atulanada Goswami Ji.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity. He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”