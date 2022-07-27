Cabinet approves a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages at a total cost of Rs. 26,316 Cr

New Delhi : Digital inclusion and connectivity for all is an integral part of ‘antyodaya’ vision of the Government. Last year Government approved a project for providing 4G mobile services in 7,287 uncovered villages in 44 aspirational districts across 5 states.

In his Independence Day address in 2021, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave a call for saturation of government schemes. The Union Cabinet today approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country at a total cost of Rs. 26,316 Cr.

The project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas. The project has a provision to include 20% additional villages on account of rehabilitation, new-settlements, withdrawal of services by existing operators etc. In addition, 6,279 villages having only 2G/3G connectivity shall be upgraded to 4G.

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund. The project cost of Rs. 26,316 Cr includes capex and 5 year opex.

BSNL is already in process of deployment of Atmanirbhar 4G technology stack, which will be deployed in this project as well.

The project is a significant step towards the vision of the Government to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. This project will promote delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine, tele-education etc. through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas.