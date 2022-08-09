PM Narendra Modi Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in West Bengal

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from PMNRF for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured.

Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”