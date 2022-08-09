Maharashtra Governor inaugurates the 22nd ‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav’ at Rabindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai

New Delhi : Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the 22nd ‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav’ at Rabindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai today. The five-day drama festival (being held from August 9 to August 13, 2022) is being jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Akademi in the city to pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi, Producer Director Satish Kaushik and Vani Tripathi Tikku also graced the inauguration ceremony in Mumbai today. The Director of National School of Drama (NSD), Professor Ramesh Chandra Goud presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Governor said that theatre is an important medium to spread joy, promote awareness and protect our rich heritage and culture. Theatre has also an important role in showing us how we should be as a nation and society, he added. When the stories of great people such as freedom fighters are told through the plays of National Theatre Festival, it will provide inspiration for citizens to imbibe their qualities and make similar contribution, said the Governor. Speaking about the great role played by the NSD in shaping good actors, he expressed hope that more talented actors will come up from NSD. The Governor said that more theatre artists should come up and contribute positively to the society. Recalling that today is the 80th anniversary of the launch of Quit India Movement from Mumbai, the Governor wished all success for the Bharat Rang Mahotsav which showcases the contribution of Indian freedom fighters.

Actor Vani Tripathi said, “It is commendable that NSD has identified plays showcasing the stories of our freedom fighters from across the country. We all need to work together to make our youth too aware about the festival and the stories being portrayed in the plays of the festival”. Actor Rohini Hattangadi said, “This drama festival organized by the National School of Drama on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav is a commendable initiative and it is an inspiration to the younger generation”.

NSD Director Professor Ramesh Chandra Goud stated that NSD has taken this initiative to remember the brave freedom fighters through various programmes on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Besides, a play called ‘Kargil Ek Shauryakatha’ was staged on Kargil Vijay Diwas a few days back, he added.

The festival is open for public. The festival will showcase plays of renowned theatre directors based on life and sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Hindi Drama ‘I am Subhash’ by Bhopal based theatre group ‘The Rising Society of Art and Culture’ and directed by Chandrahas Tiwari will be played on the first day of the festival. On August 10, Hindi play ‘Gandhi-Ambedkar’ by Mumbai-based Samyak Theatre and directed by Dr. Mangesh Bansod will be performed. Rupesh Pawar’s Hindi play “August Kranti” will be staged by Nagpur-based group ‘Rashtrabhasha Parivar Samajik Sanskritik Sanstha’ on August 11 and Marathi play “Tilak and Agarkar” directed by Sunil Joshi will be presented by Mumbai-based Abhijat Natya Sanstha and Shri Aryadurga Creations on August 12. The festival will conclude on August 13 with the Bhopal-based KARWAAN theatre group’s Hindi play ‘Rang De Basanti Chola’ which is directed by Mohammad Nazir Qureshi.

Over the five day festival in Mumbai, noted theatre personalities from Maharashtra will be felicitated from the stage of Bharat Rang Manch. This list includes Sohani Kumar, Anand Panchal, Ullas Surve, Chandrashekhar vaman kirdavkar, Pange Rohidas, Sharad Sawant, Lau Raul, Nayana Apte, Balu Mama Ghodke, Sushma Deshpande and Abhiram Bhadakmakar.

As part of the 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav, 2022 (Azadi Segment), 30 plays are being showcased in Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Bengaluru and Mumbai from 16th July to 14th August, 2022. Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) (भारत रंग महोत्सव) or the National Theatre Festival, started in 1999, is the annual theatre festival organized by National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi. Bharat Rang Manch was started to stimulate the growth and development of theatre across the country. Originally a national festival showcasing the work of the most creative theatre workers in India, it has evolved to international scope, hosting theatre companies from around the world, and is now the largest theatre festival of Asia. The National School of Drama is India’s premier theatre training institute funded by Govt. Of India.

***