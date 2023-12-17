PM Modi to inaugurate New Integrated Terminal Building & Diamond Burse in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Surat Airport today. The Prime Minister will also dedicate the newly built Diamond Burse, the World’s largest corporate office hub. The new terminal building is equipped to handle 1200 Domestic passengers and 600 International passengers during peak hours with annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers. The new building is also equipped with various sustainability features like a double-insulated roofing system, rain water harvesting and solar power plant among others.

It will be a global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports that the diamond city Surat is all set to become a prominent global hub for diamond trading. Spread over 35 acres, the diamond bourse project is a part of the ambitious ‘Surat Dream City’ project. The bourse has been built at the cost of 3400 crore rupees with the potential to create 1.5 lakh jobs. This will be the world’s largest corporate office hub where more than 4 thousand 500 offices will be interconnected. The bourse will comprise a state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for Import and export; a Jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for International Banking and Safe Vaults.