PM Modi lays foundation stone and dedicates to nation multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Dhanbad, Jharkhand

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand today. The development projects of today encompass the sectors of fertilizer, rail, power, and coal. Shri Modi inspected the HURL Model and also took a walkthrough of the Sindri Plant Control Room.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that development projects worth more than Rs 35,700 crores have been initiated in Jharkhand today and congratulated the farmers, tribals and citizens of the state.

The Prime Minister recalled his resolution to start Sindri Fertiliser Plant “This was Modi ki Guarantee and today this guarantee has been fulfilled”, he said. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation of the fertilizer plant in 2018. He said with the starting of this plant new avenues for employment of the local youth have been opened. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of today’s initiative in the journey of aatmnirbhar Bharat. He said that every year, India requires 360 lakh metric tonnes of urea and in 2014 India was producing just 225 lakh metric tonnes of urea. The massive gap necessitated huge imports. “Due to the efforts of our government, in the last 10 years, urea production has risen to 310 lakh metric tonnes”, he informed. The Prime Minister talked about the revival of Ramagundam, Gorakhpur and Barauni fertilizer plants. Sindri has been added to this list, he said. PM Modi pointed out that Talcher Fertilizer plant will also start in the next year and a half. Expressing confidence that he will dedicate that plant to the nation also, the Prime Minister informed that these 5 plants will produce 60 lakh metric tonnes of urea rapidly taking India towards aatamnirbharta in this critical area.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that today’s occasion also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the railway revolution in Jharkhand with the commencement of the new rail lines, doubling of existing rail lines and initiation of several other railway projects. He mentioned the Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line giving new form to the region and the Deoghar – Dibrugarh train service connecting Baba Baidyanath Temple and Maa Kamakhya Shakti Peeth. PM Modi recalled laying the foundation stone for the Varanasi – Kolkata – Ranchi Expressway in Varanasi and said that it will boost connect places like Chatra, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh and Bokaro and reducing travel time to the entire Jharkhand while also boosting freight connectivity to entire eastern India. He stated that these projects will boost regional connectivity to Jharkhand, and give pace to economic development in the region.

“The Government has worked for Jharkhand by prioritizing the development of the tribal community, the poor, the youth and women in the last 10 years”, the Prime Minister said. Stressing the importance of making India a developed nation by 2047, the Prime Minister said that India is one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world today and highlighted the economic statistics for the latest quarter that emerged yesterday. He underlined that the growth rate of 8.4 percent registered during the financial quarter from October to December 2023 showcases India’s growing potential and fast-paced development toward realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat. “It is equally important to make Viksit Jharkhand for the creation of Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government’s all-round support to the state in its endeavor to become developed. PM Modi expressed confidence that the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will become the source of energy for the resolutions of Viksit Bhart.

The Prime Minister made a short speech as he had to proceed to Dhanbad. He said that dreams and resolutions will get further strengthened and concluded with best wishes and congratulations for the people of Jharkhand.

Governor of Jharkhand, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Champai Soren, and Union Minister, Shri Arjun Munda were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8900 crores, the fertilizer plant is a step towards self-sufficiency in the Urea Sector. It will add about 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous urea production in the country benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertilizer plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertilizer plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively.

The Prime Minister dedicated and laid the foundation stone for several rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand. The projects include 3rd & 4th Lines connecting Sone Nagar-Andal; Tori- Shivpur first & second and Biratoli- Shivpur third railway line (part of Tori- Shivpur Project); Mohanpur – Hansdiha new rail line; Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others. These projects will expand the rail services in the state and lead to socio-economic development in the region. The Prime Minister also flagged off three trains during the programme. This includes Deoghar – Dibrugarh train service, MEMU Train Service between Tatanagar and Badampahar (Daily) and long-haul freight train from Shivpur station.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation important power projects in Jharkhand including Unit 1 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Chatra. Developed at more than Rs 7500 crore, the project will lead to improved power supply in the region. It will also boost employment generation and contribute to socioeconomic development in the state. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation projects related to the coal sector in Jharkhand.