President Droupadi Murmu Graces 25th Convocation Of Berhampur University

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Bihar, Ganjam, Odisha today (March 1, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the southern region of Odisha has a very important place not only in the history of Odisha, but also in the history of India. This land is rich in education, literature, arts and crafts. Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja and Kabisurya Baladev Rath, sons of this region, have enriched Odia as well as Indian literature through their writings. This land has also been the birthplace and workplace of many freedom fighters, martyrs and public servants.

The President said that the Berhampur University, established in the year 1967, is the oldest university in the southern part of Odisha. She appreciated the role of Berhampur University in the education and development of this region, which is a tribal dominated area.

The President noted that about 45000 students are getting education in Berhampur University’s Postgraduate Departments and its affiliated colleges. She was happy to note that more than 55 percent of students are girls. Not only this, 60 percent of the gold medal winners are girls and half of the researchers, who received doctoral degrees today are also girls. She said this is an excellent example of gender-equality.

The President said that there is no doubt that girls have the potential to outperform boys if given equal opportunities. The participation of women in literature, culture, dance and music has been remarkable. But now the potential of our daughters is visible in every field, from science and technology to police and army. Now, we are moving from the phase of women’s development to women-led development.

The President told students that convocation is not just a celebration of receiving degrees. It is also a celebration to recognize their hard work and success. This opens doors to new dreams and possibilities. She said that getting a degree is not the end of education. They should have a passion for learning throughout their life. She urged them to use their knowledge and wisdom not only for themselves but also for others. She said that they should also think about nation building.