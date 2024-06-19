PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University

Nalanda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque at the new campus of Nalanda University as he inaugurates the campus. The PM also planted a sapling here.

Nalanda is a symbol of India’s academic heritage and vibrant cultural exchange. Speaking at inauguration of the new campus of the Nalanda University in Bihar. At the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, ” I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the 3rd time…Nalanda is not just a name, it is an identity and respect. Nalanda is a value and mantra…fire can burn books but it can’t destroy knowledge”

At the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, ” …Nalanda University served a larger role by connecting our society with those our near and far neighbours through land and sea…the universities destruction marked a downturn in our history and is continued through the colonial period. In that era, we not only saw a decline in our capabilities and confidence but in our connectivity as well with those nations who are now members of the East Asia Summit. In the rebuilding of Nalanda University, there are multiple messages, both national and international”