PM Modi gives guidance to farmers

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan virtually participated in the farmers’ welfare program organized under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Apart from providing guidance to the farmers, Prime Minister Shri Modi also interacted with the farmers.



Over Rs 19 thousand 500 crores was transferred to the accounts of about 10 crore families of farmers of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by Prime Minister Shri Modi during the programme. Rs 6 thousand is provided every year to the beneficiary farmer families eligible under the scheme in three installments. So far, an amount of more than Rs 1 lakh 38 thousand crore has been transferred to the accounts of farmers under the scheme.

