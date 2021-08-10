Madhya Pradesh Govt. to speed up Corona testing

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the testing of corona should not be reduced in any district of the state. We have to stop the third wave of corona from entering the state at any cost. Along with this, precautions like wearing mask, social distancing etc. should be compulsorily taken.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that cent percent vaccination of eligible population in the state has to be done at the earliest. After the first dose, get the second dose mandatorily. Complete protection from corona infection will be available only after the second dose.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the vaccination work in the state should be speeded up again, as there was disruption due to rain. There should also be a mega campaign for vaccination.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the status of corona and vaccination work in Mantralaya today. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman etc. were present.



10 new cases of corona



There have been 10 new cases of corona in the state. The number of active cases is 149. Weekly positivity is 0.02% and today’s positivity is 0.01%. There have been 108 new weekly cases, as against 106 in the week before and 86 in the week prior to that.



Increase corona testing



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that about 70 thousand corona tests are being conducted daily in the state. Corona testing is less in Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Katni, Rajgarh, Khargone, Gwalior, Vidisha, Datia, Ratlam and Balaghat districts, testing should be increased in these districts. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the tests being carried out exceeding the target in Damoh, Dindori, Alirajpur, Indore and Dewas districts.



The first dose was taken by 53% and the second dose by 10%



In the review of the vaccination work, it was found that 53% of the eligible population of the state has been given the first dose of corona vaccine and 10% of the population has been given the second dose too. So far, a total of 2 crore 93 lakh people have been given the first dose and 57 lakh people the second dose.

