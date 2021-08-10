Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Nov. 15 as Tribal Pride Day

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that November 15 will be celebrated as Tribal Pride Day in the state. On this day there will be a government holiday and a special campaign will be launched for tribal culture, tradition and values OF LIFE, employment and economy in the entire state . The state government will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of tribals. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing media representatives today.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that August 9 is World’s Indigenous Day. There is a provision of optional holiday on this day. Tribal Ministry was established by Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The state government is constantly active in the direction of tribal welfare. Monuments were constructed at the Samadhi sites of tribal heroes Rani Durgavati, Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah in the state. Ashrams, schools and hostels were started in every village. Arrangements were made by the state government to pay the fees of tribal students studying in private medical, engineering colleges. Arrangements have also been made for tribal students to study abroad. The state government has started buying forest produce at minimum support price. Along with this,

Related