PM Modi congratulates Indian Cricket team for winning World Cup match against New Zealand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Cricket team for winning the World Cup match against New Zealand. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that it was a splendid team effort where everybody contributed. He said, the dedication and skill of the Indian cricket team on the field was exemplary.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also congratulated the Indian Cricket team. Appreciating the Cricketer Virat Kohli, Mr. Shah in a social media post said that Mr. Kohli’s stellar performance led to glory. He added that the country stands with Mr. Kohli on his path to winning the World Cup 2023.