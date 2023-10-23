InternationalNational

President Biden calls up Israeli PM Netanyahu to discuss humanitarian aid developments in Gaza

By OdAdmin

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have affirmed the need to ensure a continued flow of humanitarian aid and relief materials into Gaza. The White House shared a statement saying that President Biden called up Netanyahu this morning to discuss developments in Gaza and in the surrounding region.

President Biden welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance since Hamas’s attack. According to the statement, the aid has crossed the border into Gaza and is being distributed to Palestinians in need.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.