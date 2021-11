New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted Israeli Prime Minister, H. E. Naftali Bennett, people of Israel and the Jewish people around the world on Hanukkah.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights.”