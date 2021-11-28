Chief Minister Chouhan appeals to general public, Do not just worry but also be cautious about the new variant of Corona

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that about 100 cases of Corona infection have come up in the state this week in the month of November, which may not be a matter of concern but are giving us the message to be alert. We should not just be worried about the new variant of Corona but also be careful. This is our duty. At present, schools in the state will continue with 50 percent student capacity. Students will come to school only with the consent of the parents. Also, the option of online education will continue. Keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of Corona, all necessary measures to prevent Corona should be implemented. Chief Minister Chouhan was holding a discussion with the officials at his residence today on Corona control and the current situation in the state. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Chouhan discussed the circumstances arising out of the arrival of new variant of Corona in some countries. He said that all should get the second dose of vaccine to protect against Corona and all efforts have to be made to ensure that the achievement of Madhya Pradesh becomes 100 percent in the month of December. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the use of masks is mandatory, all citizens must use it. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed to convene meetings of the Crisis Management Group at the district and block level. He said that precautions should continue to be taken at every stage.

District and block level Crisis Management Group meetings will be held soon

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that public programmes will not be banned now, but all the rules and precautions to prevent infection should be followed. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will hold discussions with the members of Crisis Management Group on December 1st.

Major instructions of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is information about the spread of new variants of Corona in foreign countries. There is no information on the presence of the new variant in India as of now, but caution is must. So today we have taken some decisions in a meeting. Travelers coming from abroad will be monitored. Those who have come by flights from other countries, will be kept in isolation if necessary, apart from getting them tested. In respect of passengers coming to Madhya Pradesh from other countries, the rules of surveillance of the Government of India should be strictly followed. All the people who have come here on international flights in a month have to be tested for Corona and if any Corona suspect is found then they should be kept in isolation.

The number of genome sequencing samples will also be increased in the state, so that in case situation of Corona infection arises, there should be no lack of information. Genome sequencing is a kind of bio data of a virus. Genome gives us information of what the virus is and what it looks like.

The availability of essential medicines should be ensured Whether it is Remdesivir injection or other medicines. From oxygen lines to other arrangements in the hospital, we should also try to run the oxygen plants that we have installed because it was not needed in many places and therefore all the preparations required are ensured at the level of availability of medicines in hospitals.

The number of tests being done daily should also be increased. At present, 58 to 60 thousand tests are being done daily, its number should be increased. Efforts should be made to ensure that at least 70 thousand tests are carried out every day. Government of India and WHO instructions should be followed in toto.

Children under 18 years need to be most cautious because they have not been vaccinated. Therefore, it has been decided that with immediate effect, that means from Monday schools will reopen, but the attendance of children in schools will be 50 percent. On the first day, 50 percent of the children will come to school and the remaining 50 percent will come the next day. In this way they will attend school three days a week. Along with this, schools will have to start online classes, so that parents have the option to let their children study online if they do not want to send them to school. So the options must be kept open. Children will go to school only if their parents want them to. Children should not be called to school without the permission of the parents.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that about 62.5 percent people have received the second dose of Corona vaccine. Vaccines are being administered daily. Vaccination campaign will be conducted on December 1st. I appeal to all that by mobilizing with full strength, the remaining people should be vaccinated with the second dose or first dose of Corona.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in view of the new variants, all necessary instructions would be given in the Collector-Commissioners conference being held on November 29. The state will be on total alert. Discussions will be held with the Crisis Management Committees on the morning of December 1st.

We will keep the Crisis Management Committees at each level ready to be fully prepared to fight the third wave if it comes. The threat of a third wave has to be allayed. It is difficult to win the battle without the cooperation of the society. Earlier also, we won the battle with the support of the people.

Most important is to wear face masks and keep safe distance from each other. Right now we are not banning programmes. The situation is being monitored. But this appeal and request is to all the people of the state to compulsorily wear a mask if they attend any programme. Keep safe distance as much as possible. Keep your hands clean as before and if you see any signs of infection, get tested immediately. The situation is not alarming now. Positive cases are coming mainly in two cities Indore and Bhopal. Their number is also not such that it should create fear in our mind. But caution is must.

Contact tracing is also necessary. Those who have been found positive should be taken care of, they should be kept in isolation, arrangements should be made to go to the hospital etc. A new Corona variant that spreads more rapidly has been found in Africa and many countries of the world. Therefore caution is necessary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I appeal to the people of the state not to be careless at all, and follow all the necessary rules to prevent the spread of infection. The government will leave no stone unturned with your support. We will try our best that the third wave does not come.