Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates two exclusive Electric Vehicle (EV) dealerships in Delhi

Delhi: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles inaugurated two new Ape’ Electric Experience centres in Delhi.

The 1st Experience centre, Sincere Marketing Pvt. Ltd., was inaugurated by Mr. Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Greater Kailash. This exclusive experience centre is located in South Delhi, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-2.

Celebrate Motors Pvt. Ltd., located at Wazirabad road in East Delhi, was inaugurated by Mr. Mohan Singh Bisht, MLA Karawal Nagar Assembly.

Also present on these occasions respectively were Mr. Amit Kumar, National Head EV – Sales, Piaggio Vehicles and Mr. Abhinav Dhingra, Dealer Principal, Sincere Marketing Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Gaurav Bhatia, Dealer Principal, Celebrate Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Both these experience centres will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the New Delhi outlets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Greater Kailash said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here today to inaugurate this new Ape’ Electric Experience centre of Piaggio vehicles Pvt. Ltd. In an effort to promote the use of electric vehicles in the national capital, the government of Delhi had unveiled its own EV policy last year. We also recently unveiled a new ‘Switch Delhi’ initiative to promote efforts to increase the use of electric vehicles in the city as well as to help tackle air pollution.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Singh Bisht, MLA Karawal Nagar Assembly said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here today to inaugurate Delhi’s first of its kind EV Experience centre of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. With the scarappage policy coming into effect it is important for providing customers with electric vehicle options for them to make the shift. Direct financial advantages are provided to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers under the FAME II program to assist in lowering the cost of acquisition by end-users.”

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are happy to open our two new experience centres together in Delhi. We would like to extend our congratulations the Delhi government for being the pioneer in Electric Mobility initiatives across the country. The Delhi government has been the first to launch the all-inclusive EV policy envisaging OEM’s, charging points, EV incentive, EV Finance Corporation & Ease of EV Adoption. Delhi Government has laid immense focus on the transition to EVs with its ‘Switch Delhi’ Campaign which is the resultant of a robust Delhi EV Policy.

The capital has also been suffering from the higher levels of pollution & faster adoption of EVs in last mile mobility space can be the 1st step towards a cleaner Delhi. With 4,000 new permits allocated for registered electric auto-rickshaws in the city, we at Piaggio are certain that these measures will encourage the growth of the EV ecosystem and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. A sudden and rapid increase in the demand for e-commerce in recent years has been a catalyst for the surge in last-mile services countrywide. The surge in COVID-19 cases all across the world and growth in the numbers of online shopping has pushed the importance of last-mile to the forefront of the overall supply chain process.

The range of Ape’ Electrik vehicles are covered with a 3 year/1 lakh kilometre “Super warranty”. In addition to this we are offering a 3 Year Free Maintenance package as an introductory offer to all our customers. The Piaggio I-Connect telematics solution offers real time vehicle data tracking for our customers and for PVPL service initiatives.”

The new Ape’ E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van for e-commerce segment & garbage collector for municipal applications etc. The passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX is the most profitable 3 wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensures higher number of trips and best in class earnings.

Under the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme, direct financial benefits are offered to electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturers to help reduce the cost of acquisition by end-customers.