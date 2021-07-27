Lenskart Aims to increase national footprint with 300 + stores this financial year

New Delhi : Lenskart, India’s fastest growing omnichannel eye-wear brand launched its 100th store in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The company recently concluded a total of $315mn transaction from global growth tech investors this month. With this, the company further plans to expand its retail footprint in the Southern region in the coming months.

Lenskart outlets in Bengaluru are spread across key locations such as Whitefield, HSR Layout, J P Nagar, Electronic City and more. The stores are uniquely designed to offer seamless and enjoyable shopping experience to the customers operating in Bengaluru.

Commenting on the launch of the 100th store, Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart said, “Lenskart believes that exclusive brand stores are a significant part of a brand’s growth strategy. With the launch of our 100th store, the company aims to make eye-wear accessible and available to all the consumers in the region and beyond. At Lenskart, our vision is to serve 50% of India over the next 2-3 years and Bengaluru is the first city we want to do it in. This 100th store takes us closer to this goal with approximately 30% Bangalore users wearing Lenskart, as per our internal estimates. The Bengaluru outlets have witnessed more than 50% year-on-year growth from FY17 to FY20 and we plan to expand our reach by adding 50 more stores in the near future. With the constant adoption and incorporation of technology into our omnichannel strategy, we have catered to the vision care demand within the country as well as abroad.”

Furthermore, “At Lenskart, despite the pandemic we have successfully provided about 2000 job opportunities at the new stores, with an average of 5 headcounts per new store. Additionally, we have witnessed 150% growth in our backend team providing newer opportunities across finance, legal amongst others.” added Peyush.

The vision of Lenskart is to grow exponentially in the coming 3-4 years and strengthen its presence nationally and globally. The brand aims to increase its national footprint with more than 300 stores during this financial year. Additionally, the brand is also looking at generating more employment opportunities and adopt policies for a diverse and exclusive workforce to maintain customer experience while bringing high-quality, variety along with robotic precision. Employee retention and safety being the primary motto, Lenskart has taken measures to ensure the well-being of its customers and people.

Lenskart has successfully served over 7 million customers annually through its omnichannel shopping experience, which spans online, mobile application, and 750+ omnichannel stores in 175 cities across the country.