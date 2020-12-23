PhonePe launches vernacular voice notifications on its Business App

Bhubaneswar: PhonePe, India’s largest digital payments platform today announced that it has introduced voice notifications in over 9 vernacular languages on the PhonePe for Business app. The voice confirmation helps merchants during peak business hours with a voice message announcing the amount received from a customer without the merchant having to check the customer’s phone screen, or waiting for a bank SMS.

The PhonePe for Business app was launched in 2018 is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odiya, and Assamese. The app has seen widespread adoption and is now used by over 15 million merchant partners across India. The app sends out communication to merchants about various products and launches in the vernacular language they are most comfortable with. When a merchant is onboarded on the app, the PhonePe field team also shares educational material giving them information about the various products and features in different languages thereby ensuring a smoother sign-up process.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Lohcheb, VP of Offline Business Development, PhonePe said, “We are constantly building new features on the PhonePe for business app to make it easier for our merchant partners to run and grow their business. The multi-lingual voice notification functionality which we have recently introduced, makes it easier for our merchant partners to attend to their customers while also making sure that payments have been received during peak hours in the language of their choice.’’

