Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government renames North Orissa University as Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that the North Orissa University (NOU) will henceforth be known as ‘Shriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University’.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (c) of sub-section (I) of section-32 of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989, the State Government herby changed the name of North Orissa University.

The institution was established in the Government’s notification of Odisha in the Higher Education Department dated July 13, 1998 and published in the extraordinary issue of the Odisha Gazette on the same date as ‘Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo’, the notification by the Higher Education Department stated today.

The name of the university has been changed with effect from the date of publication of the notification in the Odisha Gazette.

Related

comments