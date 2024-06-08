OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

People of Odisha will decide my successor says BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, “…I have always clearly said that when they asked me about my successor, I have said clearly that it is not Mr Pandian. I repeat it again that the people of Odisha will decide my successor.”

BJD President Naveen Patnaik terms criticisms of Mr Pandian as unfortunate . BJD President Naveen Patnaik says as an officer, Mr Pandian did excellent job in many fields…during 2 Cyclones & Covid 19…he did good work in health, education, Temple restoration & sports. “He is a man of integrity & honesty”. “But let me repeat again that he’s not my successor. 4.5 crore people of Odisha will choose my successor”. “My health is always fine & continues to be so”

On BJD’s poll debacle, party president Naveen Patnaik says, “In a democracy, you either win or lose. Having been defeated after a long time, we must always take the people’s verdict gracefully.” On successor, Patnaik says, “I have said clearly that it is not VK Pandian. I repeat it that the people of Odisha will decide my successor.” “…There has been some criticism of Mr Pandian. This is unfortunate…,” says Patnaik.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.