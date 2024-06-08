People of Odisha will decide my successor says BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, “…I have always clearly said that when they asked me about my successor, I have said clearly that it is not Mr Pandian. I repeat it again that the people of Odisha will decide my successor.”

On BJD’s poll debacle, party president Naveen Patnaik says, “In a democracy, you either win or lose. Having been defeated after a long time, we must always take the people’s verdict gracefully.” On successor, Patnaik says, “I have said clearly that it is not VK Pandian. I repeat it that the people of Odisha will decide my successor.” “…There has been some criticism of Mr Pandian. This is unfortunate…,” says Patnaik.