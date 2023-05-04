Patna HC directs Bihar govt to immediately stop caste-based survey

The Patna High Court on Thursday directed the state government to immediately stop the caste-based survey and ensure that the data already collected are secured and not shared with anybody till final orders are passed in the writ petition.

The High Court fixed the 3rd of July as the next date for the hearing. The division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Madhuresh Prasad rebuked the State government for being not responsible for the Right to Privacy.

The Court said “Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the state has no power to carry out a caste-based survey, in the manner in which it is fashioned now, which would amount to a census, thus impinging upon the legislative power of the Union Parliament.”

The Court also expressed concern about the government’s intention to share data from the survey with the leaders of different parties in the state Assembly.