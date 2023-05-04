Nitin Kukreja joins as Chief Executive Officer of Allen Career Institute

Allen Career Institute Private Limited (“Allen Career Institute” or “Allen”), India’s pioneering education company, has announced the appointment of Nitin Kukreja as its new Chief Executive Officer. Nitin is mandated to build a world-class education company of the future and bridge the wide education deficit in India. Nitin and his team will focus on combining Allen’s deep-rooted academic excellence with technology to deliver these objectives on scale.

Commenting on the appointment, Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute, said, “Nitin has been associated with Allen as a board member and made invaluable contributions in defining the strategic roadmap for Allen. We are excited to welcome and support

him in the avatar of our Chief Executive Officer. Nitin is a values-driven leader with exceptional strategic capabilities and strong experience in scaling businesses. He will combine the two Ts of Teaching and Technology to offer outcome-driven learning to students. We look forward to Nitin helping realize the full potential of Allen’s pioneering position and its 35-year-old legacy.”

Under Nitin’s leadership, Allen Career Institute will focus on delivering a digital-first consumer experience at scale, expanding Allen’s reach from 3.0 lakh students to 2.5 crore students. Since announcing the strategic partnership with Bodhi Tree in April 2022, Allen has augmented its exceptional academic team with talent from large technology companies. Allen plans to further scale its digital team based in Bangalore to 200 by the end of the year.

“I am thrilled to lead the transformational journey of Allen. Education has massive impact on the lives of learners and is an important contributor to nation-building. Allen has a legacy of delivering this impact to more than 28 lakh learners over the last 35 years. I firmly believe that technology can multiply Allen’s positive impact manifold. I look forward to building a future-ready Allen and deliver on the aspirations of crores of learners,” said Nitin Kukreja. “I’m confident that the Board’s vision, Allen’s brand and our strong team will help us tremendously in this journey.”

Nitin Kukreja has over two decades of experience in leadership, strategy and investing roles across various sectors. In his last role, he was the Managing Director of Marigold Park Capital Advisors (formerly Lupa Systems, India), leading investments in consumer-tech companies.

Prior to that, Nitin was CEO of Star Sports where he transformed the sports broadcasting landscape in India and made Star Sports the premier destination for Indian sports fans. Nitin was associated with Star India between 2007 and 2017 and was part of the core leadership

team that drove the transformation of Star India into one of Asia’s largest media companies. In 2015, Mr. Kukreja was recognized in the Economic Times and the Spencer Stuart list of “40 under 40: India’s Hottest Business Leaders under the age of 40”. Prior to Star, Nitin worked in the Private Equity division of Morgan Stanley. He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce and IIM Ahmedabad.